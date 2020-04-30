No confidence motion against PM to face defeat: Shahbaz Gill

PTI will not deviate from its manifesto of accountability: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says the no confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan will face defeat.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said PTI will not deviate from its manifesto of accountability. He said corrupt elements of the country will not be spared at any cost.

The Special Assistant said steps taken by the government to tackle Covid-19 and climate change have been recognized worldwide. He said the Prime Minister has raised the image of Pakistan at the international level.