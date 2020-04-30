Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has left for London to meet estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen amid rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

Aleem Khan, who on Monday joined Tareen group, will discuss political situation of Punjab and strategy to send incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar packing.

Meanwhile, the Jahangir Tareen group on Tuesday had formally decided that Usman Buzdar is not acceptable to the group.

In a talk with media after the meeting a member of Tareen group Nauman Langrial said that we have given Jahangir Tareen the authority to take all decisions. He also mentioned that they are in contact with different parties.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also supported the idea of removing Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, key federal ministers including Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also threw his weight behind the proposal.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting is the biggest supporter of removing the incumbent chief minister of the province.