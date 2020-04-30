Pakistan reports 758 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,516,150. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,287 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 758 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,291 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 789 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 570,688 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,128 in Punjab, 217,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,700 in Islamabad, 43,140 in Azad Kashmir, 35,399 in Balochistan and 11,592 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,749,522 coronavirus tests and 36,569 in the last 24 hours. 1,467,868 patients have recovered in the country whereas 722 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.07 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,811,729 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 114,369 in last 24 hours. 100,912,956 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 449,443 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 218,051,079 with 606,457 in the last 24 hours.