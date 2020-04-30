Sindh reports 335 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that 7 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province has reported no death from coronavirus during the last 24 hours whereas 335 new cases were confirmed.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 9,655 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 335 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 134 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 11,518 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 551,115.

He said that at least 8,085 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 123 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 7 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

