Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID Positivity Ratio in Balochistan on Tuesday was recorded at 0.52 percent.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,399 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 525 tests were conducted on Tuesday out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new case was detected in Quetta.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 34,066 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 377 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.52 percent in the province.

