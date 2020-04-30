Ch Shujaat, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hours after opposition submitted no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a bid to dethrone Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat.

In this context, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and discussed matters relating to ongoing political situation of the country.

Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Moulana Asaad Mahmood, Moulana Salahuddin and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.