PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Law enforcement agencies in an operation killed three terrorists involved in suicide bombing attack at Kocha Risaldar Peshawar’s Jama Masjid.

According to sources, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence and Police conducted the Operation Silence in Khyber Border Area. In the operation three terrorist belonging to the network involved in Kocha Risaldar bomb blast were killed. The killed terrorists were the main facilitators.

According to CTD sources, the slain terrorists were also involved in targeted killings of police personnel, attacks on police stations and other such activities in Peshawar.

CTD sources further said that Operation Silence is also underway on other border areas. Significant arrests are being expected. While there are also reports of some fugitives being searched for in the area.

