PM for construction of high-rise in Capital to stem odd expansion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need for construction of high-rise buildings in the Federal Capital to control its incongruous expansion.

Chairing a meeting to review high-rise projects in the Capital, the prime minister said a federal capital was always considered as an identity for a country, therefore, he stressed upon provision of latest facilities in Islamabad.

He said the government was providing opportunities for secure investment in the country. Valuable revenues would be generated from the commercial and residential projects that could be spent on different welfare projects, he added.

The prime minister also directed to complete the ongoing projects on time and stressed upon ensuring transparency in sale of lands. He directed for expediting measures against land grabbers and illegal constructions, besides accelerating pace of work on Islamabad cricket stadium.

The prime minister was apprised that planning was afoot for the construction of three high rise buildings in Islamabad, consisting of a total of 14,400 apartments.

The meeting was also informed that for the facilitation of residents, especially the overseas Pakistanis, ‘one window center’ equipped with the latest facilities was made functional.

A digital portal was available for the transfer of properties and other facilities which would ensure prompt resolution of issues and complaints, it was added.