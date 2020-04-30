PML-Q rejects nomination of Aleem Khan as CM Punjab

PML-Q on Tuesday has rejected Minister of Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan for Chief Minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Tuesday has rejected nomination of Former Senior Minister of Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

According to sources, it is better that Usman Buzdar stays CM of Punjab if Aleem Khan the second option the PML-Q leadership said.

As per details, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership held a meeting with Minister for water resources Moonis Elahi and Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema.

They discussed what new strategies to adopt according to the matters of changing the Chief Minister of Punjab, sources further revealed.