Aleem Khan likely to meet PM Imran: sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who joint Jahangir Tareen group on Monday, is likely meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister had tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to address concerns of Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and other disgruntled members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and others are asset of PTI.

Imran Ismail, who has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address concerns of the disgruntled members of the party, said that he hopes matters will be resolved today.

He further said that all disgruntled members still love PTI and it’s normal to have reservations on some issues.