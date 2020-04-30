Pakistan reports 378 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over two months

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,515,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,281 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 378 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,530 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,291 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 570,353 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,968 in Punjab, 217,304 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,662 in Islamabad, 43,125 in Azad Kashmir, 35,398 in Balochistan and 11,582 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,712,953 coronavirus tests and 29,216 in the last 24 hours. 1,455,765 patients have recovered in the country whereas 778 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.29 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,532,069 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 121,025 in last 24 hours. 100,163,961 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 326,979 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 216,932,641 with 478,042 in the last 24 hours.