Yar Muhammad Rind, Jam Kamal discuss political situation in country

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) president and former chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal called on Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Balochistan Assembly at his residence on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country in the wake of proposed no-confidence motion to be tabled by the opposition against the PTI-led government in the Center.

Sources further said that in the meeting, reservations were also expressed over the performance of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo government in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Saleem Khoso, Mir Arif Jan, Muhammad Hussaini and other leaders.

