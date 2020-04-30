PM Imran to meet again with senior party leaders today

Consultations will be held to woo the estranged PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet again the senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Tuesday) to review the current political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, during the meeting consultations will be held to woo the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

Sources further revealed that the meeting will also chalk out strategy for dealing with the proposed opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

