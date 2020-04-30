LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday while again demanding PM Imran Khan to step down said that the opposition won’t back away and will achieve its objective.

In an interview with Dunya News, the PPP Chairman stated that the no-confidence motion is the common motive of opposition parties. The goal is to form a government that can carry out electoral reforms.

Bilawa Bhutto went on to say that the government couldn’t even stop former prime minister and party’s senior leader from winning the Senate election. We are going to make history once again.

I can’t forget the amazing response of the people in Punjab, added Bilawal.

Further talking about the pressure induced by the opposition on government he said that the government panicked and reduced petrol prices. Our destination is very close and we are not going to retreat.

The increasing number of opposition has also increased the chances of the success of no-confidence motion. At the right time, the opposition will come forward with their cards, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

