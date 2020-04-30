Inside story of Tareen group’s meeting comes to light

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The inside story of a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group has come to light in which the members took a stand that Usman Bazdar is not acceptable and the Punjab Chief Minister should be replaced.

Members of the Tareen like-minded group converged at his residence in Lahore. PTI senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan was also present in the meeting which discussed ongoing political situation of the country.

According to sources, the former Punjab minister held meetings with more than 40 members of the provincial assembly members.

Provincial ministers including Nauman Langriyal, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, Abdul Hayee, Ghulam Rasool Sanga, Bilal Warraich, Qasim Langah and Saeed Akbar Khakwani and others were also present in the meeting.

According to the inside story of the huddle, the participants of the meeting took a position that Usman Bazdar was not acceptable and no discussion would be held less than that. They said that the style of the chief minister’s governance destroyed the party’s image, adding that the struggle was not to tarnish the image of the party.

Sources maintained that the Jahangir Tareen group welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and Sardar Asif Nakai and the majority of the group members left the decision-making power to the leadership.

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will also approach other party members and a power show would be held after the number of group members exceeded 50.