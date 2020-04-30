Maryam criticizes PM on contacting assembly members

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Monday criticizes Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on contacting the members of assembly.

Taking it to Twitter, she mentioned that she has no idea of what may happen tomorrow but whatever that is happening with the PM Imran Khan is the consequence of his fate. He is pressurizing the members of assembly to act accordingly.

PM Khan has misused the powers of his office and seat. The ups and downs are the parts of the politics but one who receives power should not practice brutality and arrogance.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PM appears before the public with arrogance and pride. The PML-N leader went on to say that PM should not use the national security forces against the people of the country.