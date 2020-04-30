Pervaiz Elahi advises PTI to take big decisions

The situation has been changing with every passing moment, says Pervaiz Elahi.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday while advising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to take crucial political decisions said that the situation is swiftly getting out of control.

According to sources, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said this during a meeting with two Provincial Ministers.

He has suggested that the government should step forward and take the decision as per the demand of current political situation, the matter has been slipping out of hands quite rapidly.

In politics superior is the one who takes the decision first, added Pervaiz Elahi.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly further said that the situation has been changing with every passing moment. On the current dilemma, both consultations and contacts are being made.

