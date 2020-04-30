Top leadership of the opposition will also deliberate on timing and place of no-confidence motion.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif, co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet today to finalize plans for no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

PML-N senior leadership is also in contact with Aleem Khan amid evolving political situation of the country.

According to sources familiar with the development, Aleem Khan has met 40 members of Punjab Assembly in last three days and he will also meet Jahangir Tareen group of PTI lawmakers today.