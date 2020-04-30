The premier also directed to finalize bill for creation of South Punjab.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

According to details, PM Imran chaired meeting of PTI’s core committee amid changing political situation of the country. PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that agenda of ‘thieves’ will fail and the democratic government is not in any danger. Those who are afraid of cases against them cannot bring revolution in the country with looted wealth.

