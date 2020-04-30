ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that opposition’s no confidence motion is bound to fail as they have to get support of 172 Members of National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, Sheikh Rashid said that if the opposition fails in no-confidence motion it will blame third umpire. The people who are trying to stay out of jails will soon be in the clutches of law.

Apprising the media about developments in the investigation of Peshawar blast, Interior Minister said that government has traced six suspects and reiterated the foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has identified a big group of terrorists and they will soon be nabbed.

The minister further said that there is danger of world war but Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an independent foreign policy to the country.

He said regardless of soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by ten rupees per liter and that of the electricity by five rupees per unit.

Sheikh Rashid said no hurdle will be created in the way of PPP’s long march and they will be provided with security.