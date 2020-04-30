Rafiq Tarar was shifted to hospital after complain of chest pain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar has passed away on Monday after prolonged illness.

According to details, Rafiq Tarar was shifted to hospital after complaint of chest pain.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar had served as the ninth president of Pakistan from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001, and prior to that as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before entering politics, Tarar served as senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.