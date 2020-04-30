Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP in meeting with Bilawal

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Nadeem Afzal Chan, the former spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has rejoined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after a meeting with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, while welcoming Nadeem Afzal Chan in the party, said that PPP is his home and will always be welcomed.

PPP Chairman said that selected Prime Minister will be sent home even before long march reaches Islamabad. While Nadeem Afzal Chan said that PTI has failed to live up to expectations of the masses.

Chan had served as the secretary general of PPP Punjab before joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in April, 2018 during a meeting with Chairman Imran Khan.

However, on January 14 this year, he announced his resignation as the premier’s spokesperson on the microblogging website Twitter.

Chan had resigned as PM Imran Khan’s spokesperson in January of last year over differences with the PTI government.