Opposition will return home along with failed movement to dislodge govt: Fawad

PM will undertake important visits after the conference of OIC Council of FMs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the opposition will return to their homes along with their failed movement to dislodge the government and balloon of its hallow claims will become punctured.

In a tweet, he said empty claims of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proved wooden-horse and of no worth.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake important visits after the conference of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad this month.

On the other hand, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has defeated negative politics of the opposition on every front.

Talking to media today [Sunday], he said Imran Khan’s government sailed through all tests in the parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force in the parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying ‘Absolutely Not’ to joining any war of others.