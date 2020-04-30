Pakistan reports 755 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,514,258. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,265 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 755 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,520 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,288 in KP, 1,017 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 569,978 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,621 in Punjab, 216,983 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,620 in Islamabad, 43,106 in Azad Kashmir, 35,380 in Balochistan and 11,570 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,646,219 coronavirus tests and 37,661 in the last 24 hours. 1,454,382 patients have recovered in the country whereas 821 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.0 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,117,340 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 166,131 in last 24 hours. 99,292,129 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 242,151 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 215,539,999 with 422,935 in the last 24 hours.