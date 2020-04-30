Nadeem Afzal Chan agrees to re-join PPP

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – The Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former spokesperson of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Nadeem Afzal on Saturday has agreed to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to sources, PTI Senior Leader Nadeem Afzal has settled the matter with PPP. The Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Nadeem Afzal at his residence tomorrow and will announce that he has joined the party.

The sources further revealed that after meeting Bilawal Bhutto, Nadeem Afzal Chan will board the PPP’s Long March container. He had recently resigned from his positions in the government.

As per sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also wanted Nadeem Afzal to join their party. The former spokesperson of the PM has decided to return to PPP after considering the whole situation.

