No-trust motion will be tabled at end of long march: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Khursheed Shah has left party’s long march and arrived in the federal capital to finalize plans for no-confidence motion.

Khursheed Shah said that we have to complete some groundwork with regard to the no-trust motion and requisition of the session.

“We will bring the no-confidence motion at the conclusion of the long march,” Khursheed Shah said.

“Our long march is not against the government, it is against Imran Khan,” PPP leader said. “His party’s people are also annoyed with him,” he claimed.

He also claimed that PTI’s 12 to 13 MNAs have already taken their decision.