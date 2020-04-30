Opposition playing negative politics: Usman Buzdar

The nation will never forgive the negative attitude of opposition: Buzdar

LAHORE (Online) - Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has said opposition is playing negative politics as they have no interest in the problems being faced the people.

“Country is passing through critical phase. Consensus, unity and harmony are more needed than ever before in the perspective of evolving situation in the region.

Those trying to create instability in the country in the prevailing situation are acting against the national interest, he added. Serving personal interests through political chaos in the critical situation is tantamount to indulging in anti-state acts.

Opposition has put the national interests at stake and they are intoxicated with lust for power, he underlined.

The nation will never forgive the negative attitude of opposition, he held.