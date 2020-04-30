Pakistan reports 796 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,513,503. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,258 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 796 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,518 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,083 in Sindh, 6,286 in KP, 1,016 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 569,637 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,455 in Punjab, 216,812 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,583 in Islamabad, 43,094 in Azad Kashmir, 35,363 in Balochistan and 11,559 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,608,558 coronavirus tests and 34,296 in the last 24 hours. 1,453,496 patients have recovered in the country whereas 842 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.10 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,117,340 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 166,131 in last 24 hours. 99,292,129 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 242,151 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 215,539,999 with 422,935 in the last 24 hours.