Our life, death is linked with people of country: Bilawal

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that our life and death is linked with the people of the country.

Addressing people in the rally, Chairman PPP said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has no future in Pakistan while he soon will flee away to London.

Bilawal said that PM is afraid of the masses standing in the rally. PM has been claiming that the inflation is rising all across the world and increased Rs10-12 in petrol prices on weekly basis.

He added that the puppet government can not stay longer in the country, the PPP supporters will send back the incumbent government.

Bilawal Bhutto, while referring to her injured sister said that Asifa Bhutto is very brave, she will be with us on the next journey. Despite being injured, Asifa is determined to join us soon.

He went on to say that in the government of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, farmers used to get full wages. The government has attacked on the economic well-being of the poor farmers of the country.

The PPP leader mentioned that Urea-crisis creates economic slaughter of farmers. Due to injustice in water distribution, farmers are being killed economically.

