Uzbek President wraps up two-day Islamabad visit

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned home Friday at the conclusion of his two-day state visit to Islamabad.

The Uzbek president during his stay in the capital met President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A number of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the two countries during the visit of the Uzbek president.

President Mirziyoyev marked the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are linked through a common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities. The two countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at the UN, OIC, ECO, and SCO.