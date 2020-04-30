PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Taking notice of the deadly suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has sought report from the chief secretary and Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," witness Zahid Khan told AFP.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the death toll of 30 and said hospitals have declared an emergency.

Speaking to Dunya News, Sheikh Rashid termed the incident “a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan at a time when an international cricket team is visiting the country.”

The minister said he chairs meeting every week to discuss security matter but there was no such threat alert.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also condemned the blast in Peshawar. He has directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured people.