PPP requests authorities to grant permission for holding rally at D-Chowk

PPP has requested the authorities to grant them permission to hold their rally at D-Chowk Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has requested the authorities to grant permission to hold rally at D-Chowk of Islamabad as the party has decided to camp there.

According to details, the PPP wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Islamabad asking for permission to hold the rally at D-Chowk as the Awami March will reach the capital on March 8.

It merits mentioning here that PPP had sought the permission to hold rallies in Faisalabad for three days, upon which the authorities granted permission for one day.