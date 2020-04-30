Chaudhry Fawad said that the nation praying for Pakistan's victory against Australia in test match

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the nation is praying that the Pakistan cricket team wins the test match being played between Pakistan and Australia after 24 years.

While taking over his twitter platform, the Federal Minister thanked the Australian team for making the month of March beautiful for the whole nation of Pakistan and extended his gratitude for the High Commission of Australia who worked really hard to hake this event happen.

It merits mention here that the Australian team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having refused to tour since 1998 over security fears.

According to details, Australia have a clear lead over their opponents, Pakistan, as the Kangaroos have won 33 of the matches out of a total of 66 played , whereas the Green caps have won 15 times while 18 matches ended in a draw.