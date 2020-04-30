Draft of no-confidence motion against PM finalized: Fazl

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of majority of the members.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the draft of no-confidence motion, to be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been finalized, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media after a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the no-confidence motion will be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also informed that the opposition parties have also finalized the draft of no-confidence motion which has been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to sources, lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others have signed the draft.

As per draft, the country is in a state of economic crisis and there is no road map to get the country out of this. There is also political instability and uncertainty in the country and government has also failed at foreign policy front.

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

The opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s chamber has also been alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.

PML-N claims support of 38 govt lawmakers

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday claimed that 38 government members would support the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the list of 38 government members of the assembly was sent to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N has also assured 10 parliamentarians of giving party tickets in the next elections.

A senior leader of the PML-N claimed that 16 members of the National Assembly were with him.

The senior PML-N leader also claimed that the PML-N has divided the like-minded members of the government in three phases.

