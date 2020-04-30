Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least four more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,361 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,410,363 people were screened for the virus till March 3 (Thursday) out of which four more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 54 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,931 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 376 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 1.17 percent in the province.

