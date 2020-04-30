PML-Q will continue to PTI, Monis Elahi reassures PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As the political temperature in the country rise amid opposition’s plans to table no-confidence motion, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi held an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, matters relating to political affairs and alliance with the PTI government came under discussion.

On the occasion, Moonis Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will continue to support the PTI-led government.

According to sources, the responsibility of coordination on matters regarding the alliance has been handed over to Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and he will remain in touch with the PML-Q leadership on political issues.

Later, in his Tweet, Moonis Elahi said, “For generations our family has always honored commitments. Met @ImranKhanPTI sb with @Asad_Umar sb. Agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment.”

— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 3, 2022

The prime minister will also hold meetings with other coalition partners after meeting with the PML-Q leadership.