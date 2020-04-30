Bilawal gives PM ultimatum of five days to resign from office

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan an ultimatum of five days to resign from office and dissolve assembly.

Addressing the public in Bahawalpur on Thursday, the PPP Chairman said that people want to get rid of PM Imran Khan. He added that the mission of Benazir Bhutto will be continued and fulfilled. We will solve the problems of the people by forming a people s government. Allies should not side with puppets, we will hold transparent elections this year. Bahawalpur has proved that the public does not hold confidence in the Prime Minister. All parties should support PPP in the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal went on to say that if the public of the country is at the side of PPP, we are not afraid of anything. The youth wanders astray after holding degrees. PM Khan used to say that if the price of petrol and electricity rises, it means the PM is thief. The PM has broken the record of past three years in corruption.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday has told that no-confidence motion is the only democratic way to send Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government packing.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that limited time setup will come after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. Giving vote to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for the premiership post will be difficult task for PPP, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will not vote for no-confidence motion until they are provided with some solid offer.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected and the puppet system will have not be overthrown and the die-hard workers of the party will hold the rulers accountable after reaching Islamabad.

Addressing an ecstatic reception of the Awami long march when it reached the Sindh-Punjab border town Gothki, he said that the selected has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table no-confidence against him in the Parliament.

“With the no-confidence it will be exposed that who is standing with this selected thief and who is standing with the people,” he said.