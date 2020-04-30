Govt decides to allow PPP to hold one day rally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The administration of the federal capital has decided to allow the Pakistan People s Party (PPP) to hold only one day rally in Islamabad instead of three.

According to details, the Islamabad administration said that the decision was taken due to the Pakistan-Australia cricket series. The PPP can only hold a rally in Islamabad on March 9.

As per the sources, the PPP has sought permission to hold a rally in Faizabad from 7 to 9 March and a formal application was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner s (DC) Office.