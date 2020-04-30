Uzbek president reaches Islamabad on two-day state visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Islamabad on two-day state visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

On his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, he was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister, accompanied by Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, warmly welcomed the Uzbek president who is here on his first visit after assuming office in 2016.

Two kids presented bouquet to the guest as the cannons boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the guest.

Accompanied by a high level delegation including the cabinet members and businessmen, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting Pakistan from March 3-4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The smartly turned out static guards presented guard of honor to the visiting dignitary as the national flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were lined up at the airbase as well as the route of his motorcade.