No-trust motion only democratic way to send PTI govt packing: Bilawal

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday has told that no-confidence motion is the only democratic way to send Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government packing.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that limited time setup will come after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. Giving vote to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for the premiership post will be difficult task for PPP, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will not vote for no-confidence motion until they are provided with some solid offer.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected and the puppet system will have not be overthrown and the die-hard workers of the party will hold the rulers accountable after reaching Islamabad.



Addressing an ecstatic reception of the Awami long march when it reached the Sindh-Punjab border town Gothki, he said that the selected has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table no-confidence against him in the Parliament.



“With the no-confidence it will be exposed that who is standing with this selected thief and who is standing with the people,” he said.

