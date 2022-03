Intermittent rain hits parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The intermittent rain has lashed parts of country today (Thursday).



According to details, Lahore has witnessed light and heavy rain while weather in Islamabad, Okara, Jhang, Pir Mehal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur also became cold after the rain.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is likely in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall

Balochistan: Barkhan 27, Zhob 05



Punjab: Chakwal 12, Kot Addu 09, Murree 07, Bahawalpur 06, Sargodha, Layyah 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04, Shamsabad 03), Multan, Sahiwal, Okara 04, DG Khan 03, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh 02, Mangla. Jhelum, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan 01



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 04, Saidu Sharif 03, Balakot, Kakul 01



Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Garhi Dupatta 01 and Sindh: Jacobabad 02.