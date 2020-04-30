Ambulances being provided to jails for shifting ill prisoners to hospitals: Buzdar

Usman Buzdar also directed to keep air coolers, fans and televisions functional in all the jails.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said lawyers facilitation centers are being established in forty-two jails of the province.

Chairing a meeting to review jail reforms in Lahore on Thursday, he said that in first phase, twenty-two ambulances will be provided to jail authorities for shifting ill prisoners from jail hospitals to any general hospitals, while twenty-one more ambulances will be provided next year.

