Funeral prayer of DSP martyred in Quetta blast offered

At least three people were killed in a blast at Fatima Jinnah Road in Quetta on Wednesday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajmal who was martyred in Quetta has been offered at tha Police Lines in Quetta on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

Adviser to Balochistan chief minister on home and tribal affairs Mir Zia Langau, police officials, FC personnel and a large number of relatives and family members of the deceased DSP attended the funeral.

Earlier in the day, a massive explosion took place at Fatima Jinnah Road in Quetta, martyring three people including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajmal and wounding 25 others including two police personnel.

As per the initial details garnered, the explosion took place inside a shop located at the Fatima Jinnah Road. Roaring flames of fire had been witnessed on the site of the blast. Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

Rescue teams and security forces including police had reached the spot and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

According to DIG Quetta Fida Hussain, the blast at Fatima Jinnah Road was caused by an improvised explosive device and two to three kilograms of explosive was used. The blast took place while a police mobile was passing by, he said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby civil hospital Quetta for medical treatment. Emergency has also been imposed in the hospital to provide medical assistance to injured of the blast.

