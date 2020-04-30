Roof collapse kills two minor girls in Lahore

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two minor girls were killed and 11 other persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Lahore on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Harbanspura area of Lahore where roof of a house caved in, burying 13 persons of the same family under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and retrieved dead bodies of two girls from the rubble while 11 persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as 7-year-old Sania and 12-year-old Sonia.

