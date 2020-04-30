Saudi Arabia assures support in socio-economic development of Pakistan

Omar Ayub said that import of petroleum products on the basis of deferred payment has started.

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki on Wednesday said that they are committed to play a stronger role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki and DG Saudi Development Fund met with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan. In the meeting, bilateral economic cooperation including Saudi oil facilitation, ongoing development projects and new initiatives were discussed.

According to a statement issued by the meeting, Saudi oil facility for import of 1.2 billion dollars worth of petroleum products was discussed on the basis of deferred payment. The first oil tanker under Saudi Oil Facility is expected to arrive in Pakistan in the third week of March 2022.

As per the issued statement, the Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated SED’s technical and financial support for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Meanwhile, the Federal Minister directed to expedite the implementation of development projects by removing all obstacles.

The Saudi Ambassador assured that cooperation would continue at all levels to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

