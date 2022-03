Earthquake had epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain region.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Earthquake tremors were felt in various districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, reported the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Bajaur, Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The tremors, measuring 5 on the scale, had their epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain region and the depth was reported as 175 km.

People of the affected areas left their homes in fear and gathered in open spaces.