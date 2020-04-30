Govt betraying citizens as well as IMF: Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif said government is betraying the citizens of Pakistan and International Monetary Fund

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is betraying the citizens of Pakistan as well as International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab expressed hope that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan won’t take another “U-Turn” on his decision regarding petroleum and electricity prices.

PML-N leader asked that if the petroleum prices have been effectively decreased then why the cost of other commodities remains unchanged.

The president further said that the current government has taken back the relief provided to the citizens by increasing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).