No-trust motion can succeed even without Chaudhry brothers: Abbasi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that no-confidence motion can succeed even without support of Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Talking to media persons in port city, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Finance Minister should elaborate how the measures announced by prime minister will decrease prices of commodities in the country.

Talking about claims of PTI about PM’s Russia visit, the PML-N leader said that whenever a Pakistani leader visits another country this counts as a success but now the government should also announce what Imran Khan achieved during the visit to Russia.