Rain-wind, thunderstorm with few heavy falls over hills expected in Balochistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls with snowfall over the hills are expected in Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over the hills are also expected in south Punjab, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and north-eastern Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta ten, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Murree four degree centigrade.