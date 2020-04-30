Pakistan reports less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for fourth day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,510,986. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,218 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 765 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,504 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,073 in Sindh, 6,274 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.

Furthermore 568,635 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 501,758 in Punjab, 216,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,442 in Islamabad, 43,014 in Azad Kashmir, 35,352 in Balochistan and 11,512 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,498,814 coronavirus tests and 34,296 in the last 24 hours. 1,445,245 patients have recovered in the country whereas 981 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.23 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 126,722,806 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 270,773 in last 24 hours. 98,809,724 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 384,600 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 214,661,126 with 706,449 in the last 24 hours.